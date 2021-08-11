Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.99. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $193.01.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

