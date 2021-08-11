Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

