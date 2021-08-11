Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 235,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

