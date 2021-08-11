Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $15,416.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars.

