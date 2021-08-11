Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

