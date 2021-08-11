Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $31.81. Stride shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 11,157 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

