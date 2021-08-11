Strike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.34 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $55.05 or 0.00118928 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $162.67 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.53 or 0.99838323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.00841787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,954,644 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

