Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 353.79 ($4.62) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.67. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

