Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several research firms have commented on KETL. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 356.93 ($4.66) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £737.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.67.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

