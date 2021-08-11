StrongHands Masternode One Day Trading Volume Hits $166.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $175,447.03 and $166.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016809 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 188.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,179,534 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars.

