StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $368,172.75 and $138.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,667,923,508 coins and its circulating supply is 17,254,729,154 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

