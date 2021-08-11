Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $257.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

