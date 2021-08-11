Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 841 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

