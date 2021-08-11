Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

