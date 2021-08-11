Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,306 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $456.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

