Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 772,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Realty Income by 88.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,433,000 after buying an additional 505,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

