Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.22 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

