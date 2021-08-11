Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

ARE stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,038 shares of company stock worth $15,828,628. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

