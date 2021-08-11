Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

