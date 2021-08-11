Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,761 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.