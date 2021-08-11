Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

HCA stock opened at $240.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

