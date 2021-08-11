Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,894.68.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,878.53 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,570.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,527.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

