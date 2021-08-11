Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

