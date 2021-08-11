Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

WELL stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

