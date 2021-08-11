Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 13,580 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

