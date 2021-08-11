Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 764 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $112,856,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

