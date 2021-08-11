Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.