Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 12,117 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.27% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

