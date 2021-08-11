Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

