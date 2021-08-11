Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.81. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 7,105 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.
About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
