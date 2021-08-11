Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.81. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 7,105 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.