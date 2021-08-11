Summit X LLC Acquires 14,113 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,957. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44.

