Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 31,590 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Summit X LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,159,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,166. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

