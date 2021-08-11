Summit X LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 1,481,686 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44.

