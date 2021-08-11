Summit X LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 218.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 198,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,146,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

