Summit X LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.95. The company had a trading volume of 138,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

