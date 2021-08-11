Summit X LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.58. The stock had a trading volume of 120,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

