Summit X LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,634 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,871,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

