Summit X LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898,188 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

