Summit X LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.58% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,460. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.