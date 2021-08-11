Summit X LLC Purchases 12,108 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB remained flat at $$53.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

