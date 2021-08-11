Summit X LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

