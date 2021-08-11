Summit X LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000.

FTEC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,172. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.82.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.