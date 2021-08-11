Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after buying an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. 4,634,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

