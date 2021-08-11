Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,119. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.