Summit X LLC Sells 11,103 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.30. 178,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

