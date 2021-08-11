Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SURRY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.