Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$24.68, with a volume of 5,647,092 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

