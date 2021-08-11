Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

