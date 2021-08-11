SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading Down 9.9%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were down 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.06. Approximately 94,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 187,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.62.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0598631 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$190,828.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,069,872.22. Insiders have sold 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600 over the last three months.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

