Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 361,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

